FOLLOWUP: Free firearm cable locks now available from Southwest Precinct

When we published Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Burbridge‘s August newsletter last weekend, it included news that she would soon have free cable locks for firearm safety. Now, she tells us, they’re here:

Cable locks are now available!!! Just wanted to provide a quick update on the free firearm cable locks I discussed in my latest monthly newsletter. Late last week I received a generous donation of quite a few, and will receive my shipment of hundreds more in the next few weeks.

If you are interested in a free firearm cable lock- please email me directly at Jennifer.Burbridge@seattle.gov, and/or come visit my table at Delridge Day/SW Precinct Annual Picnic this Saturday, August 12th, from 11 am- 3 pm at the Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW)! I would like to limit each household to two cable locks, but if you would like more than two – please email me and we can discuss this on a case-by-case basis.

As always, let me know if you have any questions or concerns, or would like to request my presence at a future meeting!