FOLLOWUP: City OKs change of use to transform ex-deli into Best of Hands Barrelhouse

From today’s city-circulated Land Use Information Bulletin: The Department of Construction and Inspections has approved a change of use for 7500 35th Avenue SW, the former John’s Corner Deli, which is becoming the brewery/taproom Best of Hands Barrelhouse, as first reported here in February. The decision approving the plan to “change 2,455 sq. ft. of retail use to drinking establishment(; p)roject includes interior and exterior repair and alterations” can be read here. The official notice opens a two-week appeal period and explains how to file one.
