FOLLOWUP: City OKs change of use to transform ex-deli into Best of Hands Barrelhouse

August 10, 2017 12:31 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 Sunrise Heights | West Seattle news | WS beverages


(WSB photo from February)

From today’s city-circulated Land Use Information Bulletin: The Department of Construction and Inspections has approved a change of use for 7500 35th Avenue SW, the former John’s Corner Deli, which is becoming the brewery/taproom Best of Hands Barrelhouse, as first reported here in February. The decision approving the plan to “change 2,455 sq. ft. of retail use to drinking establishment(; p)roject includes interior and exterior repair and alterations” can be read here. The official notice opens a two-week appeal period and explains how to file one.

4 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: City OKs change of use to transform ex-deli into Best of Hands Barrelhouse"

  • Jort Sandwich August 10, 2017 (12:49 pm)
    Reply

    NOBODY better appeal this!

    This brewery is a dream come true for my family. We love sour beers and we are thrilled a brewer is taking this project on here in our neighborhood.

  • Michael Phelps August 10, 2017 (12:57 pm)
    Reply

    Excited for this! Best to the team.

  • NorthofAdmiral August 10, 2017 (12:59 pm)
    Reply

    Keep the Cow!!!!

  • Westside August 10, 2017 (1:22 pm)
    Reply

    Can’t wait. I wish them the best of luck getting everything together to open by the end of the year… please

