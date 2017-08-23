West Seattle, Washington

23 Wednesday

74℉

FOLLOWUP: 59th/Admiral all-way-stop conversion next week

August 23, 2017 12:55 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Safety | Transportation | West Seattle news

(SDOT graphic for 59th/Alki all-way-stop conversion)

Three weeks ago, SDOT said it was going ahead with the plan to convert 59th/Admiral to an all-way-stop intersection, with the first phase of work to be done before school started. Since that’s just two weeks away, we asked SDOT’s Dawn Schellenberg for an update on the timeline. She tells WSB today that the stop signs will be installed next Monday or Tuesday, and once they’re in, the pedestrian signal at the intersection will be set to flashing red. The plan from there is what was announced in early August – to evaluate how it works for a few months, and if it’s a keeper, to go ahead with phase 2, which includes “decorative painted curb extensions, a relocation of the westbound bus stop, and a red flashing all-way stop beacon.”

Share This

3 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: 59th/Admiral all-way-stop conversion next week"

  • sb2780 August 23, 2017 (1:17 pm)
    Reply

    I love how they decided to implement this plan just as the heaviest traffic time of the year (summer) comes to a close. Obviously, the evaluation period is just a sham. If they really wanted to study traffic impacts, they would have scheduled the roll out of this plan in May.

  • AdmiralWayResident August 23, 2017 (1:31 pm)
    Reply

    Horrible idea. Crossing for school in the dark during rush hour in the winter should be interesting. I’ve been almost hit so many times crossing that I’m tempted to carry an air horn with me — if car can have horns, pedestrians should have them too (I’m joking … kind of).

    (To clarify, I don’t think changing this to a four way stop will make it any safer for crossing as a pedestrian. I’m more fearful of getting hit with the new plan.)

  • Chris August 23, 2017 (1:46 pm)
    Reply

    Hoping no accidents.   This is disconcerting especially when drivers are going 45 or more….per sign.   They get irritated if we want to go the speed limit and ride our bumper.   We just have to get out of their way and then see how fast they were going.   Oh my goodness….

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann