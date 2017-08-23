FOLLOWUP: 59th/Admiral all-way-stop conversion next week

(SDOT graphic for 59th/Alki all-way-stop conversion)

Three weeks ago, SDOT said it was going ahead with the plan to convert 59th/Admiral to an all-way-stop intersection, with the first phase of work to be done before school started. Since that’s just two weeks away, we asked SDOT’s Dawn Schellenberg for an update on the timeline. She tells WSB today that the stop signs will be installed next Monday or Tuesday, and once they’re in, the pedestrian signal at the intersection will be set to flashing red. The plan from there is what was announced in early August – to evaluate how it works for a few months, and if it’s a keeper, to go ahead with phase 2, which includes “decorative painted curb extensions, a relocation of the westbound bus stop, and a red flashing all-way stop beacon.”