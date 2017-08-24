West Seattle, Washington

24 Thursday

65℉

FLAT FARE: Ready to pay $2.75 per Metro trip?

August 24, 2017 1:13 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

Last spring, Metro launched two surveys about simplifying fares. The second one asked about two options. Today, King County Executive Dow Constantine announced the County Council will be asked to approve one of those options – a $2.75 flat fare. That would be a fare reduction for some riders. Otherwise, the announcement notes:

An estimated 35 percent of Metro boardings take place during off-peak hours, and those passengers would pay 25 cents more.

21 percent of off-peak riders pay full adult fares without any subsidy or employer-sponsored pass.
14 percent of off-peak riders use employer or organization-sponsored transit passes.
About 31 percent of Metro riders qualify for ORCA Lift, youth, senior and disabled fares. They would see no change.

The ordinance would include additional funding to help passengers who earn very low incomes not covered by ORCA Lift and passengers least able to pay during off-peak hours:

-Increased funding for the Human Services Ticket Program, from $3.6 million to $4 million, to offset higher cost for social service agencies that distribute discount tickets. Forty-four percent of tickets sold through the program are for off-peak trips.

-Working with ORCA partners to reduce fees for adult and youth ORCA cards and eliminate the $3 card fee for seniors and people with disabilities.

-Continuing to work with schools, colleges and universities to enhance fare programs for students.

The announcement says the soonest this could take effect is July of next year. Here’s more background on the process that led up to this proposal.

Share This

1 Reply to "FLAT FARE: Ready to pay $2.75 per Metro trip?"

  • boredinws August 24, 2017 (2:01 pm)
    Reply

    I’m happy to see this change is the one respondents preferred. Keep it simple, keep it easy. Load exact amounts on your ORCA card and never worry about being 25 cents short because of that one time you got on the bus 15 minutes earlier than usual. No need to explain transit calculus to out-of-town visitors trying to figure out how much change they need to bus downtown. This is the right approach to take.

    The peak surcharge never made much sense to me anyway: With more riders on those buses, if anything they cost less per passenger to operate. And don’t we want to incentivize people to take transit during the worst commute hours? I assume the original intent was to try and convince people to travel earlier or later in the day, but who’s actually motivated to change their schedule for 25 to 50 cents a day?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann