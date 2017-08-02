West Seattle, Washington

02 Wednesday

UPDATE: Another fire at 9222 Delridge Way SW boarded-up house

August 2, 2017 5:38 am
 |   Delridge | West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

5:38 AM: Seattle Fire has a “full response” arriving at a house in the 9200 block of Delridge Way SW [map].

5:44 AM: SFD describes the house as small and “boarded up.” Firefighters spotted a hole in the floor so they are fighting the fire “defensively” – from outside. Avoid that area of Delridge, as it’s an extensive response, blocking the road.

5:54 AM: Our crew is there; we’ve added a photo. It’s the same house that had a fire back in May, and a deadly fire three years earlier. No word of injuries in this fire so far; firefighters report it’s under control. Note that the address on the SFD log right now is NOT accurate – 9226 is the address for the auto shop to the south, which is NOT involved.

6:04 AM: Some of the SFD units are being dismissed. No one inside, no one hurt, so far as firefighters have determined (update: as of a few minute later, they’re searching again). SFD’s investigator has been summoned to find the fire’s cause. Metro Route 128 is being rerouted, according to an alert just texted/tweeted.

6:27 AM: Route 60 is rerouted too. Meantime, our crew is back and we’ve added another photo. We’ve checked the property’s history, in light of the multiple fires; no complaints listed since 2015, and no redevelopment plans on file.

7:15 AM: Metro says buses are back to regular routes.

8 Replies to "UPDATE: Another fire at 9222 Delridge Way SW boarded-up house"

  • Ws resident August 2, 2017 (5:39 am)
    Thank you, was waiting to know what happened.I hope all is safe 

  • Concered citizen August 2, 2017 (5:47 am)
    The smell woke us up. Thick smoke………Abandon house next to Tye Automotive on Delridge. Full Response.

  • Concered citizen August 2, 2017 (6:08 am)
    The plastic smell woke us up around 4:15am. Around 5:30 the smoke got us out the house to investigate. Very thick smoke. 

  • flimflam August 2, 2017 (6:09 am)
    why the city tolerates these squatters is beyond me…

    • WSB August 2, 2017 (6:18 am)
      According to the SDCI log, no complaints filed for the site since 2015. You or anyone else could file one.
      http://web6.seattle.gov/dpd/complaintform/

      There’s been discussion in the election campaign of a “vacant house tax,” though I think that was aimed more at deterring keeping housing off the market, than situations like this. – TR

  • Doree Fazio-Young August 2, 2017 (6:10 am)
    Thank u once again WSBlog for keeping us informed totally appreciate u!!!!

  • Corey August 2, 2017 (7:48 am)
    5:30 am. Hear multiple sirens, know it’s a big response.  5:38am WSB is on it with first update. 5:44 am more information and photos followed by multiple updates with property research. WSB is awesome. Thanks for keeping our neighborhood informed. 

    • WSB August 2, 2017 (8:06 am)
      Big thanks to the multiple people who texted.

