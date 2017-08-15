ELECTION 2017: It’s Durkan vs. Moon for Seattle Mayor, and other final primary results

4:50 PM: Just certified by King County, final results from the August 1st primary. See them all here. Advancing to the general election:

SEATTLE MAYOR

Jenny Durkan 51,529 27.9%

Cary Moon 32,536 17.62%

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL POSITION 8

Teresa Mosqueda 53,676 31.59%

Jon Grant 45,652 26.87%

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL POSITION 9

M. Lorena González* 108,602 64.17%

Pat Murakami 33,349 19.71%

KING COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Dow Constantine* 304,456 76.99%

Bill Hirt 49,687 12.57%

SEATTLE PORT COMMISSION POSITION 1

John Creighton* 124,884 32.74%

Ryan Calkins 121,177 31.77%

SEATTLE PORT COMMISSION POSITION 3

Stephanie Bowman* 191,203 51.29%

Ahmed Abdi 121,898 32.7%

SEATTLE PORT COMMISSION POSITION 4

Preeti Shridhar 94,679 24.82%

Peter Steinbrueck 91,227 23.92%

And these are final results for the lone local ballot measure:

KING COUNTY PROP 1 (ACCESS FOR ALL SALES-TAX INCREASE)

Reject 211,113 50.9%

Approve 203,633 49.1%

Seattle voter turnout was 40.49%; countywide, 33.76%. The general election (aka voting deadline in our system) will be Tuesday, November 7th.

ADDED 6:28 PM: Both mayoral candidates have e-mailed statements to the media. Read them in their entirety below:

First one in was from Cary Moon:

Our city is energized for new leadership – made evident by the historic turnout in the primary election. I am deeply honored by the support I received, and look forward to earning the support of all who want a City Hall of, by, and for the people. We owe a debt of gratitude to each of the Mayoral candidates who organized communities, envisioned a better future, and engaged our city in civic dialogue. And we owe it to our next generation Seattleites to continue inventing our city’s future together. In particular, I acknowledge Nikkita Oliver, Jessyn Farrell, Bob Hasegawa, and Mike McGinn for the expertise, passion, and integrity they dedicated to the race. Further, The Peoples Party and Nikkita Oliver’s campaign amplified the voices of those who often feel Seattle is no longer for them, and engaged thousands across Seattle in this important election. Our city is stronger for their work. I am inspired to hear the Peoples Party will continue to grow in power and engage in local politics. I hope to earn the trust and support of every Seattle voter ready to boldly re-envision a City Hall that makes a difference in people’s lives through inclusive, accountable leadership. My experience working in coalition, my deep roots in civic advocacy, and my 20 years of experience building solutions to the very challenges Seattle faces are the leadership skills our city needs now. This moment calls for an effective change maker, someone with the independence and courage to lead the transformation we so badly need. I am ready to fight for our future, stand up to powerful special interests, resist the Trump agenda, and serve the people as Seattle’s next mayor.

Second in, from Jenny Durkan: