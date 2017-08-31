DEVELOPMENT: Microhousing project site for sale; demolition docket

Development-related notes…

MICROHOUSING PROJECT SITE FOR SALE: There’s a new commercial-real-estate listing this week for 5952 California SW, which – as first reported here in May 2016 – is planned for a microhousing project. The listing itself is titled simply “SEDU Site”; as you might recall, SEDU is the city’s official name for microhousing, small efficiency dwelling units. The last official description on the city website says the project will have 29 microunits and 6 apartments, which is also what the listing’s online notes say: “Property in process of being permitted to build 35 units (Small Efficiency Dwelling Units) and also being approved to go up 5 stories …” County records show the site was sold last December for less than half its current $2 million listing price.

DEMOLITION PLANS: The following list shows West Seattle demolition permits/applications dated within the past two weeks, as found in the city’s online files:

-3276 California SW, one-story commercial building to be replaced by live-work units

-3045 California SW, one-story commercial building to be replaced by building with ground-level commercial under 3 apartments

-9211 15th SW, house to be replaced by townhouses

-2950 Alki SW, house to be replaced by 3 townhouses

-4214-4218 30th SW, two houses to be replaced by 8 townhouses

-5033-5035 Delridge Way SW, houses to be replaced by townhouses

-5016 Fauntleroy Way SW, house to be replaced by two new houses

-8802 9th SW, house to be replaced by 8 townhouses

-7926 34th SW, house to be replaced by new house

-4725 SW Dawson, house to be replaced by new house

-6314 49th SW, house to be replaced by new house

-4415 48th SW, house to be replaced by new house