It’s been a long road for the Delridge Grocery Co-op. Is their food store getting close to reality? The “professional market study” mentioned in our update last September is in, and DGC says “the results are favorable” but – “there is a lot to think about.” They hope you can help with that by showing up for their next step: A town-hall meeting 6:30 pm Wednesday, August 30th, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW).