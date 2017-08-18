Death investigation on Beach Drive

Police are in the 4500 block of Beach Drive SW, at Emma Schmitz Overlook, across from Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, investigating a death. So far, they say, evidence indicates the man whose body was found in a car – reported by a passing jogger – died by suicide. The official determination will be up to the King County Medical Examiner, which has a unit on the way to the scene.

As always with stories mentioning suicide, we want to remind you that if you or someone you know is contemplating self-harm, you can call the Crisis Clinic hotline at any time, 206-461-3222.