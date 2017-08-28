West Seattle, Washington

28 Monday

82℉

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Ryan Cox arraignment rescheduled after he refuses to appear in court

August 28, 2017 11:33 am
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

(August 8th WSB photo by Christopher Boffoli)

We’ve just left the King County Courthouse downtown, where Gatewood stabbing suspect Ryan Cox was scheduled to appear for arraignment this morning. These are usually brief appearances, one in a long list of hearings brought sequentially before one judge, but by the time the 8:30 am arraignment calendar ended at 11 am, there’d been no sign or mention of him, so we checked with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Spokesperson Dan Donohoe tells WSB that Cox “refused to appear,” so the arraignment is rescheduled for the 8:30 am calendar on Wednesday. The hearing is for Cox to enter a plea to the charge of second-degree assault that was filed on August 14th, six days after the August 8th attack at California/Orchard that sent a 40-year-old man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. In the meantime, Cox, who is 39, remains in jail in lieu of $150,000 bail, which was set when he was charged, after he refused twice to appear for a bail hearing .

Share This

4 Replies to "CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Ryan Cox arraignment rescheduled after he refuses to appear in court"

  • Jeff August 28, 2017 (11:53 am)
    Reply

    This is ridiculous.  I see no need to continue to delay the process. My understanding is that, if a defendant is unable or unwilling to appear, the court will typically enter a “Not Guilty” plea on his behalf and the process can move forward.  I see no reason why they can’t do that in this instance.

  • Franci August 28, 2017 (11:59 am)
    Reply

    I’m curious, what is the protocol if he refuses again?  Seems like they should have been prepared for this, given his refusal to appear for the previous hearings.  Or if he refuses to appear,  the default is a guilty plea, then they can go on to next steps in the process.

    • WSB August 28, 2017 (12:35 pm)
      Reply

      I don’t think you can ever default to a guilty plea. We’ll see what happens, or doesn’t, on Wednesday.

    • Katie August 28, 2017 (1:27 pm)
      Reply

      There is no default guilty plea. The default would be “not guilty.”

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann