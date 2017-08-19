CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Bike-theft suspect arrested, reports ‘open letter’ dad

You might remember the “open letter to a bicycle thief” from Byron, published here a week and a half ago. Today, he e-mailed this followup:

I am writing to tell the person who was arrested today for stealing my daughter’s bike – told you I would find you. It took me two weeks but I got you. I am not putting his name here for now, even though he was arrested by Seattle Police today with the bike and will be charged with a felony, because he is innocent until proven guilty.

I did my duty as an engaged citizen and helped by watching websites, making phone calls, and driving around neighborhoods BUT I WANT TO MAKE IT VERY CLEAR, our Seattle Police, Southwest Precinct, did the heavy lifting today. Officers put themselves in harm’s way to find and arrest this guy. Our police have a brutal job, and any way we can help them we should. Every bike theft can’t be investigated, as much as we want it to be, but we as law-abiding citizens can do something to help. Be vigilant and don’t give in to these thieves. Don’t shrug it off. Theft is not OK.

The Southwest Precinct was awesome. The Officers were amazing. Thank you for helping us.

Moral of the Story: Crime doesn’t pay? Don’t give up? Don’t Steal?

Sure, but even better…COPS ARE AWESOME.

Thanks for giving back some faith in humanity to an eleven-year-old.

Make sure you shake an officer’s hand next time you see one and say thanks for protecting us. I know I will.