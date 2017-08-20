COUNTDOWN: Arts In Nature Festival 2017 at Camp Long next weekend!

(WSB file photo from past Arts in Nature Festival)

Yes, there will be Life After The Eclipse. So you might as well start planning next weekend, if you haven’t already. One of the biggest events will span both Saturday and Sunday (August 26-27) – the Arts in Nature Festival at Camp Long! From the organizers at Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association:

The Arts in Nature Festival is unlike any other summer festival in Seattle. The variety of performers alone rivals some of the larger events the region is known for, but add in the verdant abundance of Seattle’s only camp site, Camp Long in West Seattle, and you get an experience that is unrivaled in its beauty and its capacity to utterly engage all your senses and make you feel at once exuberant and peaceful.

The 2017 Arts in Nature Festival takes place Saturday, August 26, 11 am-9 pm, and Sunday, August 27, 11 am-6 pm at Camp Long, 5200 35th Ave SW. Tickets are $10 per day for adults (or $16 for a weekend pass) and $5 per day for kiddos 5-12. Get tickets through Stranger Tickets or buy them at the festival. For more information go to: fest.naturec.org.

For two delightful summer days, the Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association hosts musicians, dancers, actors and artists from all over the style, cultural, media, and entertainment spectrum! Wander the meandering paths of Camp Long with the entire family to discover puppets by the pond, fine art in the forest, sound creations in the cabins, and much, much more.

This year, the Arts in Nature Festival is particularly excited to feature Seattle’s own Clinton Fearon and the Boogie Brown Band, known for bringing exciting reggae beats to wider audiences.

Other artists include West African musician and Griot storyteller Naby Camera, alt-folk duo Animals of Grace, rumba musicians Cocotazo, storytelling and choral collaborations from the Moonshine Revival Tent, and a scavenger hunt installation by Melanie Reed, plus many more!

A convoy of food trucks including GAI BOX, PICNIC, and POP UP keeps you energized for art-making, dancing, and nature-trail exploring. For an added dose of hoppy happy, Monumental Undertaking sponsors this year’s beer garden!

We’re pleased to also welcome participants Caz NW – A Performing Arts Family Camp, Full Circle, King County Dept. of Natural Resources & Parks, the National Wildlife Federation, and the High Point Branch Library, hosting a fun and informative trivia afternoon on Saturday from 4:00-5:30.

Special thanks to our local Sponsors who help make this magic possible, including: Boeing, Nucor, KUOW, Seattle Parks & Recreation, Northwest Folklife, Seattle Office of Arts & Culture, and the West Seattle Blog.