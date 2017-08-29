COUNTDOWN: 8 days to first-ever Westside Job Fair

Looking for work? For the first time ever, West Seattle employers are joining forces to look for you. We’re now just eight days from the Westside Job Fair, presented by the West Seattle Junction Association, West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, and WorkSource, with co-sponsors including WSB (where we offer local businesses free help-wanted ads year-round). You can see the updated list of participating employers here. The event is set for 10 am to 1 pm Wednesday, September 6th, at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW) – bring resumés and be ready for on-the-spot interviews.