COUNTDOWN: 10th annual West Seattle Car Show on Saturday at SSC

With a VERY big weekend ahead, we’re planning previews throughout the day today, starting with one more reminder about the 10th annual West Seattle Car Show, presented by West Seattle Autoworks and Swedish Automotive (WSB sponsors)! 10 am-3 pm tomorrow (Saturday, August 26th).

If you have a vehicle to show off – you can enter same-day – find the form (and fee info) here – load-in starts at 8 am on the north side of the Puget Ridge campus of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor). Show proceeds support SSC’s Automotive Technology program.

If you’re planning on being a spectator, entry is free, and the show is more than just a chance to look at cars – there’s music – the Disco Cowboys, live! as well as a DJ – kids activities, vendors, the Double Up food truck (Caribbean cuisine), other adjacent attractions including SSC’s acclaimed Northwest Wine Academy and the Seattle Chinese Garden (which is having an 11 am-4 pm open house), and a chance to get your own car checked out for oil leaks and bulb safety (just mention it to the parking volunteers when you arrive).

We’re proud to be a co-sponsor again this year and look forward to seeing you there!