COUNTDOWN: 1 week to West Seattle Car Show 2017

One week from today, you’re invited to the 10th annual West Seattle Car Show, presented by West Seattle Autoworks and Swedish Automotive (WSB sponsors)! 10 am-3 pm on Saturday, August 26th, it’s taking over the north side of the Puget Ridge campus of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), with vehicles old and new to admire, plus music – the Disco Cowboys, live! as well as a DJ – kids activities, vendors (not just vehicle-related – jams, jellies, and pickles too), plus food trucks – Double Up (Caribbean cuisine) is already confirmed. Check out SSC programs including Automotive Technology, which show proceeds help support, and the Northwest Wine Academy. As a co-sponsor again this year, we’ll be there too, covering the show as it happens, so come say hi. Spectators get in free.

P.S. It’s not too late to get your vehicle into the show – pre-registration has ended but same-day registration is available; find the form here – load-in starts at 8 am on show day.

P.P.S. Even if you’re not entering your vehicle, yours will be eligible for free leak inspections during the show courtesy of “Don’t Drip and Drive” as well as free bulb checks via “Lights On For Safety.”