COOL OFF @ CONCERTS: Outdoor music at Hiawatha, The Mount this week

Two outdoor concerts in the next two nights:

THE ADARNA @ SUMMER CONCERTS AT HIAWATHA: Thursday night at 6:30 pm, The Adarna performs this season’s third Summer Concerts at Hiawatha show, presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association. Concert organizers describe their sound as “Jet City Rock … fun high-energy rock n’ roll suitable for all ages along the vein of Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age.” The band’s name is taken “from a mythical phoenix-like songbird in Filipino folklore”; The Adarna formed five years ago and has been on seven national tours as well as performing internationally for US troops in five countries. Bring your own chair/blanket, picnic dinner if you want, family, friends, neighbors, co-workers – the show’s free, on the east lawn at >Hiawatha Community Center (along Walnut, south of Lander). WSB is a co-sponsor again this year.

Then on Friday:

FIRST SUMMER CONCERT AT THE MOUNT: The four-Friday-night series at Providence Mount St. Vincent (4831 35th SW) starts this week: