COOL OFF @ CONCERTS: Outdoor music at Hiawatha, The Mount this week

Two outdoor concerts in the next two nights:
THE ADARNA @ SUMMER CONCERTS AT HIAWATHA: Thursday night at 6:30 pm, The Adarna performs this season’s third Summer Concerts at Hiawatha show, presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association. Concert organizers describe their sound as “Jet City Rock … fun high-energy rock n’ roll suitable for all ages along the vein of Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age.” The band’s name is taken “from a mythical phoenix-like songbird in Filipino folklore”; The Adarna formed five years ago and has been on seven national tours as well as performing internationally for US troops in five countries. Bring your own chair/blanket, picnic dinner if you want, family, friends, neighbors, co-workers – the show’s free, on the east lawn at
Then on Friday:
FIRST SUMMER CONCERT AT THE MOUNT: The four-Friday-night series at Providence Mount St. Vincent (4831 35th SW) starts this week:
Just a reminder that the first Summer Concert on the South Patio at The Mount is this Friday, August 4th, featuring Cherry Cherry – a Neil Diamond Tribute Band. Dinner is available for purchase from 5:30 to 7 pm and live music is performed from 6 to 7:30. All are welcome to this family-friendly community event. Admission is free. Food and beverage available for purchase. Free snow cones and popcorn. And a reminder to bring your own lawn chairs or blankets.
