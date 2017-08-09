CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle’s Lauryn Nguyen wins state championship

Congratulations to West Seattle’s Lauryn Nguyen for her big win at the recent Washington Junior Golf Association State Championships! The announcement:

Lauryn Nguyen won her division (14-15 year old girls) by a commanding 7 strokes. In the Girls overall division (14-18 year old), she came back from a 7-stroke deficit after day two to force a sudden death play-off. She won the playoff in just one hole with a birdie on a par-5. She shot rounds of 69, 72, 72 to post a 3-day total of 3 under par to capture the Championship Title. She is among one of the youngest players to win this title, having just turned 14 last May.

Nguyen attended Madison Middle School, where she earned the Principal’s Award for maintaining a GPA of 4.0 throughout her 3 years at Madison. She will be a freshman at West Seattle High School next fall. She is looking forward to playing on the WSHS golf team with her brother Alex for one year before he graduates in the Spring.