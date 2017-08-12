CONGRATULATIONS! Duwamish Rowing Club girls win gold at Green Lake

(Duwamish Rowing Club photo: Gold medal winners L-R, Molly MacDonald, Bree Hopkins, Coxswain: Dirke Holsberry, Hazel Dahlquist, Laurel Glassley)

From the Duwamish Rowing Club, word of rowers’ success and a reminder about your chance to learn to row:

The Green Lake Summer Extravaganza is one of summer’s last regattas for rowing crews in the Northwest.

This year, 24 crews from Washington, Oregon, and Alaska gathered on Saturday, August 5th for one last fun race of 1000 meters before fall’s longer head race season begins.

The Duwamish Rowing Club had seven entries in six races for both masters (adults) and junior youth crews. Our DRC girls under 16 rowed their quad to win the gold medal, crossing the finish line with open water between them and the other crews. It was exceptionally sweet because many of the girls were novices with only three weeks’ rowing experience. A quad is a boat that holds four rowers, each with a sculling oar in each hand or eight oars. They row together in unison.

The Duwamish Rowing Club has both youth and master’s programs and is currently seeking more members. Come join a vibrant, growing, fun team. Over the next six weeks, we are hosting a free learn to row event. If you would like to be on land and on the water learning the sport of rowing, contact us at duwamishrowingclub.org.