CONGRATULATIONS! All-City achievements for Arbor Heights STC swimmers

The photo and report are from Brent Lindblom:

Congratulations to the Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club swimmers who advanced to the Greater

Seattle Summer Swim League “GSSSL” ALL CITY Championship Meet.

Above from left to right and top to bottom:

Brendan Stoll, Dominic Flack, Ben Kinerk, Ty Lindblom, and Hannah Tittel

Lucas Richardson, Will McGlothlin, Lachlan Swanson, and Cookie Hooper. (Not in the photo, Tyler Lenzie)

The meet was held at Innis Arden Swimming Club in Shoreline.

Your Arbor Heights All City Winners are:

Ty Lindblom: 1st Place 15-18 Boys 50-yard Back and 5th Place boys 100-yard Individual Medley

Hannah Tittel: 6th Place 15-18 Girls 50-yard Free and 5th Place 15-18 Girls 50-yard Butterfly

Ben Kinerk: 5th Place 15-18 Boys 50-yard Breast

Dominic Flack: 6th Place 15-18 Boys 50-yard Breast

Lucas Richardson: 6th Place 13-14 Boys 50-yard Free

Lachlan Swanson: 5th Place 11-12 Boys 50-yard Breast

Will McGlothin: 4th Place 11-12 Boys 50-yard Breast Stroke

Cookie Hooper: 4th Place 8 and under Girls 25-yard Butterfly and 25-yard Back Stroke

Relays:

5th Place Boys 15-18 200-Yard Medley Relay:

Ty Lindblom, Dominic Flack, Tyler Lenzie and Brendan Stoll

5th Place Boys 15-18 200-Yard Free Relay:

Ben Kinerk, Tyler Lenzie, Brendan Stoll and Ty Lindblom

Alternates:

Naomi Williams

Cassidy Wells

Flora Medina

JJ Hartog

Ryan Klem

Coaches: Hannah Tittel, Nate Williams, Nicole Roed and Chris Veraya