CONGRATULATIONS! All-City achievements for Arbor Heights STC swimmers

The photo and report are from Brent Lindblom:
Congratulations to the Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club swimmers who advanced to the Greater
Seattle Summer Swim League “GSSSL” ALL CITY Championship Meet.
Above from left to right and top to bottom:
Brendan Stoll, Dominic Flack, Ben Kinerk, Ty Lindblom, and Hannah Tittel
Lucas Richardson, Will McGlothlin, Lachlan Swanson, and Cookie Hooper. (Not in the photo, Tyler Lenzie)
The meet was held at Innis Arden Swimming Club in Shoreline.
Your Arbor Heights All City Winners are:
Ty Lindblom: 1st Place 15-18 Boys 50-yard Back and 5th Place boys 100-yard Individual Medley
Hannah Tittel: 6th Place 15-18 Girls 50-yard Free and 5th Place 15-18 Girls 50-yard Butterfly
Ben Kinerk: 5th Place 15-18 Boys 50-yard Breast
Dominic Flack: 6th Place 15-18 Boys 50-yard Breast
Lucas Richardson: 6th Place 13-14 Boys 50-yard Free
Lachlan Swanson: 5th Place 11-12 Boys 50-yard Breast
Will McGlothin: 4th Place 11-12 Boys 50-yard Breast Stroke
Cookie Hooper: 4th Place 8 and under Girls 25-yard Butterfly and 25-yard Back Stroke
Relays:
5th Place Boys 15-18 200-Yard Medley Relay:
Ty Lindblom, Dominic Flack, Tyler Lenzie and Brendan Stoll
5th Place Boys 15-18 200-Yard Free Relay:
Ben Kinerk, Tyler Lenzie, Brendan Stoll and Ty Lindblom
Alternates:
Naomi Williams
Cassidy Wells
Flora Medina
JJ Hartog
Ryan Klem
Coaches: Hannah Tittel, Nate Williams, Nicole Roed and Chris Veraya
