COMMUNITY GIVING: Chelan Café fundraiser to fight Alzheimer’s raises $6,000+

(Juli and Reggie Nelson, who were in charge of the fundraiser)

Thanks to Ed Schramm for sharing the photo and report:

The Chelan Cafe held its annual Alzheimer’s Fundraiser and Auction on Sunday (August 20th). The day started off at E.C. Hughes softball field with a fundraiser game between the Chelan Café and White Center’s Taradise Café. It was followed by a BBQ dinner and auction at the Chelan Café. Gift baskets from friends of the Chelan, various donated services, as well as more than 12 gift cards from local restaurants, were auctioned off. When all was said and done, we raised more than $3,000. The Chelan Cafe then matched that amount, brining the total to more than $6,000. The evening ended with a night of fun karaoke, hosted by P.J the D.J.

The donations are supporting the Alzheimer’s Association.