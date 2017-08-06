COMMUNITY CLEANUP: How some Morgan Junction neighbors spent part of their Sunday

The latest Morgan Junction community cleanup organized by Jill Boone happened this morning; she shared photos and this report tonight:
We had a great morning picking up litter. It is amazing what a committed small group of volunteers can do in 1.5 hours!
Here are photos of some of the volunteers.
The bus stops especially will be noticeably cleaner for a while.
Look at the pile of bags!
If you’re interested in being on Jill’s contact list for future cleanups, litterleague@gmail.com is her e-mail address.
