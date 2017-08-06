West Seattle, Washington

07 Monday

67℉

COMMUNITY CLEANUP: How some Morgan Junction neighbors spent part of their Sunday

August 6, 2017 9:13 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle people

The latest Morgan Junction community cleanup organized by Jill Boone happened this morning; she shared photos and this report tonight:

We had a great morning picking up litter. It is amazing what a committed small group of volunteers can do in 1.5 hours!

Here are photos of some of the volunteers.

The bus stops especially will be noticeably cleaner for a while.

Look at the pile of bags!

If you’re interested in being on Jill’s contact list for future cleanups, litterleague@gmail.com is her e-mail address.

Share This

2 Replies to "COMMUNITY CLEANUP: How some Morgan Junction neighbors spent part of their Sunday"

  • RickB August 6, 2017 (10:05 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks very much Jill for organizing, and also many thanks to the volunteers!

  • Erithan August 6, 2017 (10:38 pm)
    Reply

    Awesome work! Thank you for doing this!😊

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann