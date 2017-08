A 3-year-old boy was taken to Harborview Medical Center this past hour with injuries from an incident police are still trying to sort out. It happened in the 5200 block of Fauntleroy Way SW; police were told the child was hit by a vehicle, but no one has a description. No info so far on any other circumstances, including who if anyone was supervising him at the time. If you saw anything, please let police know.