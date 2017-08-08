CAMP MOMENTIA: Loved one with dementia? 2 day-camp sessions coming up in West Seattle

From Seattle Parks – though it’s a month away, you’ll want to sign up ASAP:

Camp Momentia is an inclusive day-camp experience for people living with dementia and their loved ones hosted by Seattle Parks and Recreation and partner organizations at Camp Long in West Seattle. This is the fourth year of Camp Momentia and this special event has expanded due to popular demand to offer two days of camp to accommodate more participants. Sunday, September 10th will be a family-friendly day of camp welcoming youth 9 years and older, coinciding with National Grandparents Day.

Sign up today for Saturday, September 9, 10 am-3 pm or Sunday September 10, 10 am-3 pm. (lunch provided)

What happens at camp?

Each year is unique, offering opportunities for exploring nature, being creative, and developing social connections and camp always ends with s’mores and songs around the camp fire. This year will feature a special musical theatre performance created and performed by UW Musical Theatre students, directed by Silver Kite Community Arts’s Jen Kulik, created in partnership with The 5th Avenue Theatre, UW Medicine, and an advisory group of people living with dementia and their care partners. This year’s activity sessions will include nature-inspired art-making with a certified horticulture therapist and group story-telling with trained facilitators using the TimeSlips™ method developed by MacArthur Genius award winner Anne Basting (www.timeslips.org).

Camp Momentia is made possible through partnerships, sponsorships and dedicated volunteers. This year’s partners are Seattle Parks and Recreation, the Associated Recreation Council, PNA/Greenwood Senior Center, Senior Center of West Seattle, Providence Mount St. Vincent. Sponsors are Aegis on Madison and Quail Park of West Seattle.

Fees for camp are kept low to increase accessibility. $20 covers the day including one care partner. Transportation available from North Seattle, South Seattle, and Bellevue.

Space is limited, so register today. Contact Cayce by August 29 at 206-615-0100, cayce.cheairs@seattle.gov

Momentia is a grassroots movement empowering people with memory loss and their loved ones to remain connected and active in the community. The Momentia website features a community calendar of dementia-friendly programs and events throughout the greater Seattle Area: www.momentiaseattle.org. Keep an eye out for Momentia t-shirts and banner decorating the Walking on Logs Statues starting on August 30th.