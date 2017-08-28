BIZNOTES: Elliott Bay 2-day closure, & more

Three West Seattle biznotes:

ELLIOTT BAY TWO-DAY CLOSURE: Elliott Bay Brewing Company in The Junction is closed today and tomorrow “for beautification and repairs,” and plans to reopen at 11 am Wednesday.

WAITING FOR MOD PIZZA? We checked to see if the pizza place signed last year for The Whittaker (WSB sponsor) is opening any time soon. The reply from spokesperson Charlotte Wayte: “This opening has been pushed out a few months, and we’re now looking at June 2018.”

NEW AT CHARLESTOWN CENTER: The second-floor corner space at 3727 California SW that housed West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) before their move to 2743 California SW a few years ago finally has a new tenant as of this month: Schoeb Chiropractic. The announcement from Ryan Schoeb, D.C., and wife Molly Schoeb says they have lived in West Seattle for more than 10 years, and he’s now moved his practice close to home, after 13 years on the Eastside. They are Genesee Hill Elementary parents and Dr. Schoeb has coached West Seattle Little League, West Seattle Baseball, and West Seattle Soccer Club teams.