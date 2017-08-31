BIZNOTES: Dr. Raleigh’s retirement; two West Seattleites’ new acquisition; Kindermusik time @ Kenyon Hall

Three biznotes tonight:

(Photo courtesy Dr. William Raleigh, pictured with wife Wray Raleigh)

DR. RALEIGH RETIRES: Longtime West Seattle dentist Dr. William H. Raleigh has announced his retirement:

After practicing dentistry for 44 years, I decided to retire from full-time employment. Being a dentist in West Seattle has been a huge part of my life. I never wanted to leave this role due to the closeness I have with my long-term staff, and the relationships with my patients, cultivated over many years. The ongoing conversations I have had with you have enriched my life and provided a wealth of insights. I shall miss you all.

Dr. Raleigh has turned his practice over to Dr. Michael Korn, whose background is detailed in the full announcement Dr. Raleigh sent to patients (read it here). Dr. Raleigh adds:

To aid in a smooth transition, I shall be working back for Dr. Korn, and I shall continue to be a part of the office. My current staff will remain as well. … Thank you for all your support over the years. It has been a privilege treating you!

WEST SEATTLE WOMEN’S ACQUISITION: Two West Seattle women are now the owners of a big downtown media-services firm, Media+, for which they’ve long worked.

This news release tells the story of Mary Ann Grajek (above left) and Lauren Portman Ramaska (above right), both of whom have been with the company more than a decade, becoming its new owners. Their agency represents companies you know such as North Delridge-headquartered Bartell Drugs, and their goal is to be “the most successful independently-owned mid-sized media agency in the country.”

KINDERMUSIK TIME: A new season is about to start at historic Kenyon Hall in Sunrise Heights: