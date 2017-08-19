Big change for summer’s last major Alki fundraising run

The last weekend in August has historically brought the Alki Beach 5K, presented by and benefiting Northwest Hope and Healing. As of this year, NWHH is no longer presenting that run, but instead, it’s the beneficiary of this year’s Cosmo 7K, part of the Cosmo All-Women’s Race Series, moving its local event from Kirkland to Alki. It’s a 7K run and 5K run/walk set to start at 9:30 am Sunday, August 27th, with a kids’ half-mile run at 10:30. The runners will use the road, so even if you’re not participating, be aware of parking restrictions and an Alki Avenue road closure that morning.