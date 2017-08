BACK TO SCHOOL 2017: Here’s when classes start(ed)

With Labor Day weekend nearing, we’ve made a list of when local schools resume classes – a few already have!

PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICTS

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Wednesday, September 6th, for all except kindergarteners, who start September 11th

HIGHLINE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Wednesday, September 6th, for all except kindergarteners, who start September 11th

VASHON ISLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT: Tuesday, September 5th, for all except kindergarteners, whose students start September 7th

INDEPENDENT & PAROCHIAL SCHOOLS

HOLY ROSARY SCHOOL: September 5th

HOPE LUTHERAN SCHOOL: September 5th

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE SCHOOL: September 5th

EXPLORER WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL: September 6th

SHOREWOOD CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: September 6th

TILDEN SCHOOL: September 6th

WEST SEATTLE MONTESSORI: September 6th

WESTSIDE SCHOOL: September 6th

ALREADY IN SESSION

SUMMIT ATLAS CHARTER SCHOOL: Started August 21st

SEATTLE LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL: Started August 24th

HOLY FAMILY SCHOOL: Started August 28th

KENNEDY CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL: Started August 29th

POST-SECONDARY

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE: Fall quarter starts September 25th

Did we miss anyone? Please comment or e-mail us!