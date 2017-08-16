ATTENTION, ARTISTS: West Seattle Art Walk’s looking for you

Interested in being showcased during the West Seattle Art Walk this fall? Speak up fast! The announcement:

We’re seeking artists for the upcoming Q4 Art Walk:

The West Seattle Arts Council is currently seeking artists to submit their work for the upcoming Q4 (Oct/Nov/Dec) digital and printed Art Walk promotional materials. This includes the printed walking map postcards and posters that will be displayed around West Seattle.

This is a great opportunity for artists to have their work prominently featured and promoted in our community! Please submit your work through (this) link. The deadline to submit is Thursday, August 17th.

To find out more about the West Seattle Art Walk, visit the website.

The West Seattle art walk is a monthly art event that is held the second Thursday of each month 5pm to late year-round. The art walk is hosted by the local West Seattle merchants who feature a wide range of art and showcase our vibrant artist community.

Thanks! We look forward to reviewing the submissions!