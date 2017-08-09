Another try for RV ‘safe lots’? City Council committee considering ‘vehicular living’ policies today

You might have seen citywide-media reports, starting with this one on KING 5, saying the City Council might soon be considering new policies for “vehicular living.” The City Council’s Human Services and Public Health Committee will be briefed this afternoon on recommendations from the Vehicular Living Work Group (slide deck above), including revisiting the concept of “RV safe lots.” You’ll recall one such lot was proposed for West Seattle in 2016, on a paved area at West Marginal Way SW and Highland Park Way SW – adjacent to the publicly owned site that had housed unsanctioned tent camps over the years – but the city dropped the idea before the lot was ever opened. Earlier this year, a block to the east, an unsanctioned RV camp popped up in May, but was cleared by police within a few weeks – though RV presence subsequently increased on W. Marginal to the south, among other areas. As shown in the slide deck, the work group has other recommendations too, and you can see/hear the briefing live via the Seattle Channel during the committee’s 2 pm meeting. The agenda estimates this item will start around 2:40 pm.