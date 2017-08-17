Alki Kids Place: Welcoming a new West Seattle Blog sponsor

Today we’re welcoming Alki Kids Place as a new WSB sponsor:

Alki Kids Place (AKP) is a popular children’s activities program sponsored by Alki United Church of Christ (Alki UCC), located at 6115 SW Hinds, in the heart of Alki.

Enrollment is now open for AKP’s school year program, beginning Wednesday, September 6, for children aged 5 through 12, at alkikidsplace.org.

Alki Kids Place was founded in 2008 as a ministry of Alki UCC. Since its inception, the program has served hundreds of Alki/West Seattle families seeking quality, affordable programs in a safe, caring, and nurturing environment. In addition to the School Year component, AKP offers a summer day camp and expanded sessions when Seattle schools close for the day.

Cynthia Barrientos is the new director of Alki Kids Place. An accomplished educator with extensive experience in children’s programs, Cynthia notes that she is “delighted with this opportunity to serve our community.” She began her career as an elementary classroom teacher in Auburn. She has also served as Director of Seattle’s K-12 Homeschool Resource Center and as Director of Extended Day Programs for Westside School, where she facilitated after-school activities. Most recently she served as school administrator for Alki UCC’s partner synagogue, Kol HaNeshamah.

As director of Alki Kids Place, Cynthia says her goal is “to ensure an inclusive, safe, creative and playful environment with an emphasis on mindfulness activities and environmental stewardship.” She looks forward to meeting AKP parents and families at an “Alki Kids Place Open House,” scheduled for Thursday, August 31, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Alki UCC. Contact her at alkikidsplace@alkiucc.org.

We thank Alki Kids Place for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.