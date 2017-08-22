West Seattle, Washington

About the police/fire response near Roxhill Park

August 22, 2017 2:58 pm
Several texters asked about the police response across from the northwest corner of Roxhill Park, at 29th/Barton. We went over to check it out, and here is what we have found out from SPD: Two men were working on the vehicle in the photo; a passerby called 911 to say they thought they had seen one in possession of a gun. Police converged on the area but found no evidence of a gun. They did discover that one of the men appeared to be seriously under the influence and in need of medical attention as a result, so thats why Seattle Fire was called in.

1 Reply to "About the police/fire response near Roxhill Park"

  BoomBoom August 22, 2017 (3:28 pm)
    I might be crazy, but I’ve noticed a handful of people “working on their cars” in residential neighborhoods that are actually living in them/doing other sketchy stuff. I’ll see cars in my neighborhood for a week or two, then gone forever. From my own observations, they looked like tweakers.

