About the early-morning alarm at Madison Middle School

Got a couple questions this morning about a fire-alarm response at 3:47 am at Madison Middle School. Since those types of responses sometimes turn out to be triggered by burglars or vandals (or even water-pressure drops), we asked Seattle Fire Department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley what their responders found. Her reply: “The response was for a problem with the sprinkler system; the sprinkler system had triggered an alarm. No signs of vandalism that our crews saw.”