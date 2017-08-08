West Seattle, Washington

About the early-morning alarm at Madison Middle School

August 8, 2017 10:08 am
Got a couple questions this morning about a fire-alarm response at 3:47 am at Madison Middle School. Since those types of responses sometimes turn out to be triggered by burglars or vandals (or even water-pressure drops), we asked Seattle Fire Department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley what their responders found. Her reply: “The response was for a problem with the sprinkler system; the sprinkler system had triggered an alarm. No signs of vandalism that our crews saw.”

