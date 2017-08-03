West Seattle, Washington

About that plaque at New Luck Toy…

August 3, 2017 11:56 pm
Something new at New Luck Toy: One patron now has a seat at the bar with his name on a plaque.

That’s Brent Amaker, local musician and entrepreneur – you might remember him as the headliner on West Seattle Summer Fest night 2 – seen below with New Luck Toy co-proprietor Chef Mark Fuller.

Story goes that Fuller told Amaker the plaque was OK as long as he installed it. That happened Thursday afternoon – instead of a guitar, Amaker wielded a power tool. Final result – crafted by Jimmy Davies of Craftsman Copper in Olympia:

The bar-with-Chinese-food at 5905 California SW has been open almost 10 months.

