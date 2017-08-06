About that boom east of Camp Long

Someone texted about an explosion-type sound within the past hour “on the back side of Camp Long.” We noted the realtime 911 log had one Seattle Fire unit dispatched to 29th/Brandon [map] for what was listed as a car fire. WSB’s Christopher Boffoli went to check it out and, though SFD was already gone, he was able to talk with police checking the area. No fire, it turns out – neighbors reported the “boom” and thought it might have come from an RV parked in the area, though Christopher went by and there was no sign of trouble or damage.