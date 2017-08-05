5 ways to spend your West Seattle Monday

(Young crow begging for food – photographed by David Hutchinson at Don Armeni)

As the quieter section of summer arrives, here are highlights for today/tonight:

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK: Scheduled to be open today are Highland Park spraypark, 11 am-8 pm; Lincoln Park wading pool, 11 am-8 pm; Delridge wading pool, 12 pm-6:30 pm. (Addresses are here)

LAUNCHING A BUSINESS? Free workshop at Delridge Library can help you with the next steps once you have developed your plans and are ready to go:

Attend this free workshop to learn about how to operate your business:

*Choosing vendors, investors, stakeholders and advisors

*Credit and collections

*Hiring, firing, and employment law

*Timely tax reporting sales and B and O

*Correct registrations and licensing

*Distribution channels

*Banking relationships

*Preparing, reading and interpreting financial statements

6 pm. Registration recommended. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 6:30 pm at High Point Library: “Bring your children of all ages to enjoy stories, rhymes, songs and fun with our children’s librarian.” (35th SW/SW Raymond)

PUGET RIDGE COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm at Puget Ridge Cohousing. If you’re driving, you’re asked to “please park on 18th and enter through the trail entrance by the resident parking lot (by the mailbox).” Look for signs directing you to the Common House. (7020 18th SW)

QUIZ NIGHT: All-ages Monday quiz, free, with prizes, at The Skylark. Details in our calendar listing. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

THERE’S MORE … on our complete-calendar page!