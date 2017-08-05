5 options for your West Seattle Friday

Thanks to Susanna from Niederberger Contracting (WSB sponsor) for the view of this morning’s bright and beautiful sunrise! Before we get to a weekend full of big events … a relatively quiet Friday (aside from Seahawks-watching!). From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WADING POOL AND SPRAYPARK: The only wading pool still open for the season is Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way); it’s open 11 am-8 pm today, as is Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), both open daily through Labor Day.

COLMAN POOL: Time’s running out for your chance to swim at West Seattle’s only outdoor saltwater public pool, on the shore at Lincoln Park. Noon-7 pm; here’s the schedule.

JORDAN ZISKIN: Contemporary singer-songwriter performs at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

FREE TEEN SWIM: Youth 11-19 are invited to swim for free tonight at Southwest Pool, 8-9:30 pm. (2801 SW Thistle)

MUSICAL BENEFIT FOR LAFAYETTE ELEMENTARY: Space Tractor performs at Parliament Tavern, to benefit nearby Lafayette Elementary, 9 pm-midnight. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

