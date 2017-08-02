2nd annual ‘Unmask the Night’ raising money for ‘awareness, care access, treatment of mental illness’

If you didn’t already know Todd and Laura Crooks, you might have ‘met’ them through our story last year, published as they prepared for their first ‘Unmask the Night‘ event to benefit their work with Chad’s Legacy Project, addressing issues related to mental illness. The project is named for their son, who died by suicide last year at age 21. From their loss was born action to address issues key to helping more people get more effective help for mental illness, and to maximize efforts that are under way by bringing together the people who are doing the work (read more about this here).

Here’s where you come in: The 2nd annual “Unmask the Night” is happening September 9th at Eden Seattle, in nearby SODO. It’s a masquerade party with food, drinks, auctions, and more. You can buy tickets online right now. (They’re also looking for more wine donations.) You’ll not only have a good time, for a good cause, but you’ll find out what’s happening, and what’s next, in advancing mental-health education as well as mental-health care.