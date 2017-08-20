2017 SOLAR ECLIPSE: Where to watch it in/near West Seattle

(Photo by Jamie Kinney, who got this view of the sun – with sunspots – while practicing telescope photography in advance of tomorrow)

If you haven’t finalized where you’re watching tomorrow morning’s solar eclipse, here’s a list of nearby gatherings – some of which you might already have found in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar.

First – as expert skywatcher Alice Enevoldsen has warned (among many others) – DON’T LOOK AT THE SUN WITHOUT SPECIAL EQUIPMENT! If you didn’t already get viewing glasses (the comment section on our original report from last weekend morphed into a marketplace of sorts), some viewing parties will have glasses – sharing might be required.

Second – from Alice’s “eclipse basics” report here on WSB, the West Seattle timeline for tomorrow:

Start of partial eclipse: 9:08 am Maximum eclipse: 10:20 am — Coverage of the Sun: 92% End of partial eclipse: 11:56 am

HIGH POINT LIBRARY: 8:30-11:30 am – here rae the details. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

SOUTH PARK COMMUNITY CENTER: 8:30-11:30 am – here are the details. (8319 8th Ave. S.)

NEW – WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION VIEWING PARTY: 9-11:30 am – the invitation from the WS Junction Association:

Solar Eclipse viewing party at Junction Plaza Park. On the event that could be the largest scientific viewing in human history, the total solar eclipse will occur at 10:20 am. During a total solar eclipse, the Sun is entirely blocked by the Moon, and in totality, night appears in the middle of the day. While Seattle is not on the path of totality we will experience a partial eclipse with over 92% of the Sun blocked, still an event to behold. BYOSG (bring your own solar glasses). We’ll have refreshments and snacks.

(42nd SW/SW Alaska)

MUSEUM OF FLIGHT: Watch outside the Museum of Flight‘s entrance for free 9:30-10:30 am; NASA broadcast inside as it moves across the country, included with museum admission. And then see the NASA plane that will be up over Oregon during totality, as it arrives back at Boeing Field. Full details here. (9404 E. Marginal Way S.)

WATCHING ON THE WATER: Thinking about watching on a state ferry, since you won’t have to worry about buildings blocking your view if you’re out in the middle of Puget Sound? Here’s the official bulletin sent by Washington State Ferries today:

Nearest route to our area is Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth – the schedule is here. If you walk on, keep in mind that you do have to disembark at Southworth, even if you are walking right back on to finish the round trip.

Anything in the area that we’ve missed? Please comment, or e-mail us (editor@westseattleblog.com) so we can add!

P.S. From Alice’s previous eclipse previews, a resource list, including how to watch online:

NASA Eclipse 2017

Interactive Google Map #1

Interactive Google Map #2 (works better on phones than #1)

American Astronomical Society Eclipse 2017

Mr. Eclipse

Clear Sky Chart: the astronomer’s forecast for the next couple days. Cloudcover, darkness, and “seeing” which is how nice it is to view the stars, all on one handy chart.