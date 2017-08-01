2017 PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS: Who’s ahead in the early going

As if the night’s not busy enough, the first election results are in.
Here’s where to see Seattle Mayor results. Top four in the first round of results are:
Jenny Durkan 32%
Cary Moon 16%
Nikkita Oliver 14%
Jessyn Farrell 12%
Seattle City Council Position 8, the top three:
Teresa Mosqueda 31%
Jon Grant 24%
Sara Nelson 23%
Seattle City Council Position 9, the top three:
Lorena González, 61%
Pat Murakami, 20%
David Preston, 10%
King County Proposition 1, sales tax for cultural access
No 55%
Yes 45%
Seattle Port Commission results next.
