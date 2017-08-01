West Seattle, Washington

2017 PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS: Who’s ahead in the early going

August 1, 2017 8:06 pm
As if the night’s not busy enough, the first election results are in.

Here’s where to see Seattle Mayor results. Top four in the first round of results are:

Jenny Durkan 32%
Cary Moon 16%
Nikkita Oliver 14%
Jessyn Farrell 12%

Seattle City Council Position 8, the top three:

Teresa Mosqueda 31%
Jon Grant 24%
Sara Nelson 23%

Seattle City Council Position 9, the top three:

Lorena González, 61%
Pat Murakami, 20%
David Preston, 10%

King County Proposition 1, sales tax for cultural access
No 55%
Yes 45%

Seattle Port Commission results next.

