UPDATE: Man stabs another and then himself in Gatewood, police say

August 8, 2017 10:18 pm
 West Seattle news | WS breaking news

(WSB photos by Christopher Boffoli)

10:18 PM: Seattle Fire and Police are on the scene of what medical radio transmissions describe as a double stabbing at California and Orchard. Two men, both around 40, are being taken to the hospital.

10:39 PM: WSB’s Christopher Boffoli is at the scene and reports that California is closed between Myrtle and Othello. The stabbings are reported to have happened out in the street.

10:55 PM: Though SPD has not yet commented at the scene, they’ve just tweeted that one man stabbed the other and then himself, so no one else is being sought. Seattle Fire says one man was transported with life-threatening wounds, one with non-life-threatening.

11:04 PM: While we are still waiting for a more-detailed account from police, multiple witnesses – at the scene and by phone – say the man with the life-threatening wounds was in his car when attacked by the other man. The car is reported to be the white SUV in our photo above.

12:20 AM: Police at the scene continue to decline comment, referring inquiries to media relations, so we likely will not learn anything more until later this morning. Christopher reports that as of midnight, the road was still closed as the investigation continued.

  • WSprayers August 8, 2017 (10:35 pm)
    I have been hearing the sirens as I’m busing the area from Holden to my step dads on Morgan and 35th prayers for the guys-ugh…never think or feel threatened when I’m out and about-need to be aware more and more crime in our area not so safe anymore 

  • Yma August 8, 2017 (10:37 pm)
    What ever you can relate is great.

  • Leigh August 8, 2017 (10:37 pm)
    It happened on my block. One man definitely repeatedly called the other a slang term for a gay man. Very upsetting and sad.

    • WSB August 8, 2017 (10:48 pm)
      Our crew at the scene is still gathering information on the circumstances.

    • Will August 8, 2017 (11:10 pm)
      This sounds like ryan cox again. He has been in our alley off willow and california yelling derogatory things about gay people. Just google his name. So so sad..

      • WSB August 8, 2017 (11:18 pm)
        We have reported on him many many times over the years. We have no IDs yet on the attacker or victim.

      • Kari August 8, 2017 (11:42 pm)
        This Ryan Cox person looks to be the same person camped out on Gatewood Elementary property about a week ago when I picked up my kids from daycare. He yelled the same derogatory remarks at me and my kids as we walked by, I called 911, but couldn’t stay there until police could arrive because he started walking towards me yelling at me and I felt unsafe. Glad I didn’t stay knowing now how dangerous he is. I hope he doesn’t return to our neighborhood.

  • AL August 8, 2017 (10:53 pm)
    I’m only a couple of blocks away! So scary. Thanks for keeping us updated.

  • Ajwren August 8, 2017 (10:53 pm)
    I am stunned and in denial!

  • Colleen August 8, 2017 (11:00 pm)
    I witnessed one man standing in the street yelling at another man in a white SUV. I turned my car around and was just about to call the police when I started hearing the sirens. Very scary! 

  • Alki Resident August 8, 2017 (11:09 pm)
    I came up there and tried to help as I live a block from the scene. I have no words but please please pray for victim. He’s in bad shape. 

  • Roddy August 8, 2017 (11:09 pm)
    Goodbye West Seattle. Nice knowing ya.

    • Alki Resident August 8, 2017 (11:22 pm)
      This was a homeless guy stabbing a local resident. This easily can happen in your backyard. 

    • Greg August 8, 2017 (11:58 pm)
      Best of luck in your search for a neighborhood unaffected by mental illness.

  • Steve August 8, 2017 (11:10 pm)
    And to think that Lisa Herbold should be working on public safety instead of ordinances that will require landlords not to conduct criminal backgrounds for their prospective tenants.   At least this criminal will be thanking Lisa when he gets out and finds a nice rental.  

  • Kyle August 8, 2017 (11:24 pm)
    There has been a homeless man in the neighborhood yelling and cursing at people for the last week. The Seattle Police were involved about a week ago at the McDonald’s, but they just told him to leave. On another neighborhood site this article was referenced.  http://westseattleblog.com/2014/02/followup-where-ryan-coxs-case-stands-after-this-weeks-arrest/&nbsp;

  • Chaz August 8, 2017 (11:29 pm)
    It was definitely Ryan Cox. He shouted obscenities at me a few weeks ago when I was walking my dog, and I heard him again tonight muttering the same obscenities to himself when I walked by the Unitarian church. When I came back about forty minutes later, I arrived on the scene just before the first police car, in time to see the victim on the side of the road. Scary to think that so many others might have found themselves in that person’s predicament. @Steve, I don’t think this guy will be renting an apartment anytime soon, but what scares me is the idea of him ending up back on the street. He’s already been to jail for attacking people with a baseball bat…

  • Frank August 8, 2017 (11:38 pm)
    Correct Steve, that email Herbold sends out each week describing her current priorities? I never see cop-support as being one of them…quite the opposite.  Scary that she’s at the helm of what was our little hamlet.  And..she’s still, ” driving in the center lane” on the 35th Ave SW channelization nightmare.   

  • Wsresident August 9, 2017 (12:04 am)
    If it is indeed Ryan Cox, then WSB  please let us know when he gets out of jail,  as odds are he will come back to west seattle & terrorize or injur someone again.  

    • WSB August 9, 2017 (12:28 am)
      I checked the jail register and court records; he is not shown on the register, which generally means no jail bookings for at least the past year or so, and nothing is in court records since a misdemeanor case in 2015. We will be following the case, whomever the attacker turns out to be – TR

  • AlwaysReady August 9, 2017 (12:05 am)
    This is why legal concealed carry is so necessary. Protect yourselves and your family everyone, West Seattle isn’t safe anymore, and no one’s lining up to be a cop these days. Your protection is YOUR responsibilty, the SPD simply can’t help us much in this regard because there just arent enough Police Officers in Seattle and the criminal element knows this. Prayers go out to the victim of this hateful bastard.

    If anyone is interested in applying for a Washington State CPL (Concealed Pistol License), inquire at your local Sherrif’s office, Downtown 4th avenue Police Headquarters and the Delridge Police Station both issue permits to my knowledge. All you need is $50 and a clean record. Be safe and be vigilant good people, semper paratus.

  • JanS August 9, 2017 (12:47 am)
    good grief , people. It’s all hearsay, and Lisa Herbold being at fault is ludicrous. Lighten up. Or perhaps run yourself next time  it comes up. And no  kind words for the victim (yes, there’s a victim !) We do not know if this was Ryan Cox or not. He is mentally ill, and the courts have allowed him out time and time again. He needs help.  Our system is not set up to help the mentally ill, and prevent them from hurting themselves or others. It’s a priority for this country, and no one is paying attention and doing anything about it, as we escalate to whatever may happen in the near future on a national Scale.

    I do hope that the victim recovers from this, and that you all and  the rest of the community do what you/they can to help him heal from this horrible event.

