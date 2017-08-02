2 MORE HIAWATHA CONCERTS: The Disco Ballz this Thursday

Just two more free Summer Concerts at Hiawatha this season – and the next one is two nights away. The Disco Ballz are onstage this Thursday night (August 17th); here’s the preview from the Admiral Neighborhood Association:

Bring your boogie shoes and be prepared to dance the night away this Thursday! The Disco Ballz will be appearing at Hiawatha Park from 6:30 pm-8 pm.

The Disco Ballz have been playing for most of a decade, bringing their infectious groove to dance floors all over the Pacific Northwest. Playing a unique mix of classic disco hits with pop, rock, and soul music from the ’70s to current Top 40 chart toppers, The Disco Ballz bring the party to any dance floor or venue – playing all the popular dance tunes from an era when polyester pants and satin shirts ruled the dance floor!

If you’ve been meaning to check but haven’t quite made it, this is the 2nd to last Hiawatha concert of the summer (Caspar Babypants will play August 24th)! Bring a blanket, a picnic, some friends, and be ready for disco fun. All shows take place on the east lawn outside the community center [along Walnut, south of Lander].

The concert series is made possible through the generous donations of community businesses and volunteers. The Admiral Neighborhood Association would like to thank Metropolitan Market, Umpqua Bank, Seattle Parks, and the Associated Recreation Council for their continued support, as well as our Silver and Bronze sponsors.