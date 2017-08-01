West Seattle, Washington

13 Sunday

UPDATE: 1 person to hospital after 3-car crash in Fauntleroy, possibly connected to 35th/Barton hit-run

August 13, 2017 2:37 pm
2:37 PM: A three-car crash at 44th/Director [map], north of the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, is sending at least one person to the hospital, we’re told at the scene – the driver of the red vehicle, which hit a pole. Police are also looking into a report that vehicle may have been involved in an earlier hit/run crash at 35th and Barton; we’re heading off to check that scene.

2:49 PM: The photo above is from 35th/Barton; the white car visible between the fire engine and police cars is the one struck by a hit-run driver suspected of involvement in the aforementioned crash. No serious injuries, we’re told.

