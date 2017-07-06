YOUR NEXT MAYOR: Candidate forum at West Seattle Summer Fest GreenLife on July 15. What would YOU ask?

Next week, the ballots go out, and the longest list of options you’ll see on yours is the 21-candidate field for Seattle Mayor – this is the order in which they appear on the King County Elections website:
Cary Moon
Harley Lever
Michael Harris
Keith J. Whiteman
Jessyn Farrell
Dave Kane
Thom Gunn
Gary E. Brose
Mike McGinn
Jenny Durkan
Jason Roberts
Tiniell Cato
Alex Tsimerman
James W. Norton, Jr.
Larry Oberto
Casey Carlisle
Lewis A. Jones
Nikkita Oliver
Mary J. Martin
Greg Hamilton
Bob Hasegawa
If you’re still deciding which one will get your primary-election vote – be at West Seattle Summer Fest‘s GreenLife stage on Saturday, July 15th, at 2 pm, for the next local mayoral-candidate forum. Sustainable West Seattle is organizing the forum; your editor here is moderating it; and the questions will come from your suggestions – starting now, in the comment section below this announcement. As Stu Hennessey of SWS says, “Not all questions can be used, but all questions are important.” GreenLife will be in Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska) for this year’s festival, so that’s where we’ll see you for the forum a week from Saturday!
