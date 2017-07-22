While you’re sleeping, Andrew Malinak is swimming, from Olympia to downtown Seattle

Local distance swimmer Andrew Malinak is the person who’s told us about some of his fellow swimmers’ memorable feats in recent years – such as Melissa Blaustein tackling the “Amy Hiland Swim” from Bremerton to Alki Point three weeks ago (WSB coverage here), less than a year after Erika Norris did it.

Right now, Andrew is on a daring swim of his own – having left Olympia around 4 pm, planning to swim all night and into tomorrow, expecting to reach downtown Seattle Sunday evening. Along the way, if all goes well, he’ll be off West Seattle . You can follow him via this tracking site.

He planned to have Alki swimmers including Erika sailing alongside for support. “I’ll swim through the night, and will land in the Sculpture Park in downtown Seattle around maybe 6 pm Sunday. We’ll pass by Alki Light around 3-4 pm-ish. Distance is 53.3 miles.” So keep an eye offshore tomorrow afternoon – you might see Andrew and his support crew. Two years ago, he swam from Tacoma to West Seattle – this is about triple the distance.