What’s happening on your West Seattle Monday

Another chance to see sights like the starfish above, photographed by Victoria Gnatoka, top the list for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LOW-LOW TIDE, WITH BEACH NATURALISTS: Today’s low-low tide is out to -2.8 feet at 12:09 pm, and Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists are out again at Lincoln and Constellation parks, 10:30 am-2 pm.

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK: Open today are Highland Park spraypark and Lincoln Park wading pool, 11 am-8 pm; also, Delridge wading pool, noon-6:30 pm. (Find addresses here)

PHOTOJOURNALISM WORKSHOP FOR TEENS: Ages 14-19 are welcome to a free workshop all week at Southwest Library, 1:30-4:30 pm; registration required, so check ASAP to see if there’s room. (9010 35th SW)

BENEFIT FOR DOMESTIC-VIOLENCE SURVIVOR: Arthur’s in The Admiral District is donating part of the proceeds 6-10 pm to an employee who is recovering from injuries suffered in a domestic-violence attack – they’re also having a silent auction to help her. Details here. (2311 California SW)

‘MUSIC UNDER THE STARS’ FINALE: Tonight is the fourth and final Monday night this season for the Seattle Chamber Music Society‘s events at Delridge Playfield. At 7:30 pm, you’ll see and hear a mini-concert by a chamber ensemble, live and in-person; at 8 pm, the concert concludes and the audio system switches to the SCMS’s festival broadcast, live from Benaroya Hall. (4501 Delridge Way SW)

FAMILY STORY TIME: Kids of all ages welcome at High Point Library, 6:30 pm, for stories, songs, and rhymes. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

