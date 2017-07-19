West Seattle Wednesday: Tribal canoes arrive; Jubilee Days fireworks; Morgan Community Association; HALA for Westwood-Highland Park; more…



(Colman Pool, photographed by Long Bach Nguyen – it’s open today and every day through Labor Day!)

Long list of possibilities for this Wednesday – morning until late night! – here are the highlights:

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK TODAY: Open today are the Lincoln Park wading pool, 11 am-8 pm, and the Highland Park spraypark, 11 am-8 pm, as well as Hiawatha wading pool, noon-6:30 pm, and EC Hughes wading pool, noon-7 pm. (Find addresses here)

WEST SEATTLE WRITING GROUP: 11 am at the Senior Center of West Seattle. $1 members/$2 nonmembers. (4217 SW Oregon)

TRIBAL CANOES ARRIVE: As we reported last weekend, the Tribal Journeys canoes are stopping at Alki Beach again this year – this time they are headed north to a regional gathering at Campbell River, B.C. The Muckleshoot Tribe is hosting, and cultural director Willard Bill, Jr. has just replied to our inquiry about arrival time – saying it’s estimated at 3 pm. (59th SW/Alki SW)

HIGH POINT MARKET GARDEN: 4 pm-7 pm, it’s the weekly farm stand day at this mini-farm in High Point – buy fresh produce steps from where it was grown and harvested. (32nd SW/SW Juneau)

WESTWOOD-HIGHLAND PARK URBAN VILLAGE AND HALA MHA COMMENTS: 6 pm at Southwest Library, join the Westwood-Roxhill-Arbor Heights Community Council in discussing the HALA Mandatory Housing Affordability rezoning proposals and the possibility of community-coalition commenting on its Draft Environmental Impact Statement, as previewed here. (9010 35th SW)

DISASTER SKILLS: Free basic first-aid class presented by the city at Hiawatha Community Center, 6 pm. Details here including how to pre-register. (2700 California SW)

SOUTHWEST STORIES: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s monthly speaker series is happening tonight at West Seattle (Admiral) Library – Clay Eals and Brad Chrisman will talk about the 30th anniversary of the definitive local history book, “West Side Story” – Eals explains it here:

Their talk is free, starting at 6:30 pm. (2306 42nd SW)

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: The quarterly meeting of Morgan Junction’s community council is at 7 pm at The Kenney. The agenda – including City Council candidates, the HALA MHA Draft Environmental Impact Statement, and more – is here. All welcome. (7125 Fauntleroy SW)

DEADGRASS: Jerry Garcia/Grateful Dead tunes at Parliament Tavern, 8-11 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

DIAPERS FOR TRIVIA: As previewed here Tuesday, bring diapers to trivia night at Talarico’s, 8:30 pm, for WestSide Baby‘s Stuff the Bus Drive. (4718 California SW)

FIREWORKS: The White Center Jubilee Days festival opens with fireworks at 10 pm at Steve Cox Memorial Park, where you’ll also find the first night of its carnival, 3-11 pm. (13th SW/SW 102nd)

