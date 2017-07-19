West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle Wednesday: Tribal canoes arrive; Jubilee Days fireworks; Morgan Community Association; HALA for Westwood-Highland Park; more…

July 19, 2017 9:27 am
(Colman Pool, photographed by Long Bach Nguyen – it’s open today and every day through Labor Day!)

Long list of possibilities for this Wednesday – morning until late night! – here are the highlights:

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK TODAY: Open today are the Lincoln Park wading pool, 11 am-8 pm, and the Highland Park spraypark, 11 am-8 pm, as well as Hiawatha wading pool, noon-6:30 pm, and EC Hughes wading pool, noon-7 pm. (Find addresses here)

WEST SEATTLE WRITING GROUP: 11 am at the Senior Center of West Seattle. $1 members/$2 nonmembers. (4217 SW Oregon)

TRIBAL CANOES ARRIVE: As we reported last weekend, the Tribal Journeys canoes are stopping at Alki Beach again this year – this time they are headed north to a regional gathering at Campbell River, B.C. The Muckleshoot Tribe is hosting, and cultural director Willard Bill, Jr. has just replied to our inquiry about arrival time – saying it’s estimated at 3 pm. (59th SW/Alki SW)

HIGH POINT MARKET GARDEN: 4 pm-7 pm, it’s the weekly farm stand day at this mini-farm in High Point – buy fresh produce steps from where it was grown and harvested. (32nd SW/SW Juneau)

WESTWOOD-HIGHLAND PARK URBAN VILLAGE AND HALA MHA COMMENTS: 6 pm at Southwest Library, join the Westwood-Roxhill-Arbor Heights Community Council in discussing the HALA Mandatory Housing Affordability rezoning proposals and the possibility of community-coalition commenting on its Draft Environmental Impact Statement, as previewed here. (9010 35th SW)

DISASTER SKILLS: Free basic first-aid class presented by the city at Hiawatha Community Center, 6 pm. Details here including how to pre-register. (2700 California SW)

SOUTHWEST STORIES: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s monthly speaker series is happening tonight at West Seattle (Admiral) LibraryClay Eals and Brad Chrisman will talk about the 30th anniversary of the definitive local history book, “West Side Story” – Eals explains it here:

Their talk is free, starting at 6:30 pm. (2306 42nd SW)

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: The quarterly meeting of Morgan Junction’s community council is at 7 pm at The Kenney. The agenda – including City Council candidates, the HALA MHA Draft Environmental Impact Statement, and more – is here. All welcome. (7125 Fauntleroy SW)

DEADGRASS: Jerry Garcia/Grateful Dead tunes at Parliament Tavern, 8-11 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

DIAPERS FOR TRIVIA: As previewed here Tuesday, bring diapers to trivia night at Talarico’s, 8:30 pm, for WestSide Baby‘s Stuff the Bus Drive. (4718 California SW)

FIREWORKS: The White Center Jubilee Days festival opens with fireworks at 10 pm at Steve Cox Memorial Park, where you’ll also find the first night of its carnival, 3-11 pm. (13th SW/SW 102nd)

AND MORE, MORE, MORE … see everything on our complete-calendar page.

