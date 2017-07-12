West Seattle Wednesday: From pools to produce to politics…



(Photo by Don Brubeck, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are highlights of what’s ahead today/tonight in West Seattle:

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: Highland Park spraypark and Lincoln Park wading pool are both open 11 am-8 pm; Hiawatha wading pool is open noon-6:30 pm; EC Hughes wading pool is open noon-7 pm. (Find addresses here)

TINKERLAB – GADGETS AND GIZMOS: 1-3 pm at Delridge Library, all ages welcome at this drop-in craft series. Details in our calendar listing. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

HIGH POINT MARKET GARDEN FARM STAND: Second week for the Wednesday farm stand selling produce grown and harvested a few steps away at High Point Market Garden. 4-7 pm. Here’s our report on day 1 last week. (32nd SW/SW Juneau)

TRIANGLE ROUTE TASK FORCE MEETS: The task force working on improvements for the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth state-ferry route meets again today, starting at Cove Park north of the dock at 4 pm to observe traffic, then moving to Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW) at 5:15 for the rest of the meeting. Here’s the agenda (PDF).

DISASTER BOOK CLUB: 6-7:30 pm at Southwest Library:

This month we are reading Max Brooks’ “World War Z.” Learn about pandemic outbreaks and what the city is doing to prepare for the undead roaming amongst us. We will be joined by Alison Levy, Emergency Operations Manager for Public Health Seattle-King County, who will discuss pandemics and how they can affect Seattle.

(9010 35th SW)

JOB-SEARCH WORKSHOP: Free monthly workshop at Delridge Community Center for ages 16+. 6:30 pm; details in our calendar listing, including how to register. (4501 Delridge Way SW)

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: 7 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy, with an agenda including consideration of an endorsement for Seattle Mayor. (9131 California SW)

OPEN MICROPHONE: The Skylark‘s weekly open-microphone event starts with signups at 7:30 pm, music at 8:30. Details in our calendar listing. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

THE BILLY JOE SHOW: Live at Parliament Tavern, starting at 9 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)