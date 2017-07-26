West Seattle Wednesday: Crafts, produce, poetry, law-enforcement drill…

(View of West Seattle, partly fogged in this morning, tweeted by @KANtext)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar for today/tonight:

TINKERLAB – GIZMOS AND GADGETS: 1-3 pm, drop by the Delridge Library for the latest session in the Tinkerlab STEM-based craft series, all ages welcome. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

HIGH POINT MARKET GARDEN: Fresh produce, sold steps from where it’s grown, 4-7 pm at the weekly High Point Market Garden Farm Stand. (32nd SW/SW Juneau)

(Tuesday night photo by Chris Frankovich)

DRILL IN ELLIOTT BAY: The announcement says this is mostly happening on the north side of the bay – between Pier 91 and Discovery Park – but just in case you notice unusual helicopter/vessel activity, it’s scheduled for 4 pm to midnight. From the King County Sheriff’s Office:

Drill participants will include the Seattle Police Department, Washington State Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard, King County Medic One, and the F.B.I. This drill will test and solidify the capabilities of the Regional Maritime Tactical Action Group in response to an active shooter or hostage type event aboard a vessel in the Puget Sound. As the only agency in the Puget Sound with both air and water assets capable of delivering law enforcement to an underway ferry, cruise ship or pleasure craft, this training is critical for the King County Sheriffs Office to be prepared to protect our citizens. Numerous law enforcement boats will be involved in the exercise, along with a King County Water Taxi boat. The main landing zone for the King County Sheriff’s helicopter will be Pier 91 at the cruise ship terminal.

POEMS AND STORIES AT C & P: Monthly Poetrybridge event is tonight, with featured readers James Bertolino and Dorothy Lemoult, at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7 pm. (5612 California SW)

OPEN MIC AT SKYLARK: Sign up at 7:30 pm, perform at 8:30 pm, at the weekly all-ages-until-10 pm (21+ after that) open-microphone night at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

