West Seattle Thursday: Summer Fest Eve, Art Walk, special story time, more!



(Tern at sunset – photographed by Matt Olson)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WADING POOLS AND SPRAYPARK: Open today are Lincoln Park wading pool and Highland Park spraypark, both 11 am-8 pm; Hiawatha wading pool, noon-6:30 pm; EC Hughes wading pool, noon-7 pm. (Find addresses here)

CONSTRUCTION WORKER STORY TIME: 11:30 am at High Point Library, it’s a special story time – construction workers from a nearby site will talk with kids about their work. You can walk over to the site afterward and see what’s going on – including a crane! (35th/Raymond)

DRAWING AND WINE: 4-6 pm at the Log House Museum‘s courtyard, stop by and draw while taking inspiration from the garden and sipping wine. Free, donations accepted. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: 5 pm start – see the map/venue list in our preview published last night, and see artist previews here. One big WSAW event: At Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), check out the team of winemaker Ben Viscon, painter Lindsay Peyton, and books/wine curator Jessica Trouillaud.

WEST SEATTLE SUMMER FEST EVE: 6 pm, the streets close for festival setup (California between Genesee and Edmunds, Alaska between 42nd and 44th), and special entertainment, including Bubbleman at California/Alaska at 7 pm; Big Band Blue outside West 5, 7-9 pm; and Shabazz Palaces in-store at Easy Street Records, 7 pm. All free. Come wander around and see what else is going on!

OPEN MIC: At C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), “open mic for musicians and singers of all genres of music” – amateurs, professionals, everyone! 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

