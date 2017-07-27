West Seattle Thursday: Nick Drummond @ Hiawatha; WS Transportation Coalition; ‘Chasing Ice’; more…

(Killdeer, photographed on the West Seattle shore by Mark Wangerin)

A gray start to our day, but it’s not expected to last. Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

MEET YOUR COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT COORDINATOR: Yun Pitre, our area’s Community Engagement Coordinator for the city Department of Neighborhoods, has drop-in “office hours” now through 2 pm at the Southwest Neighborhood Service Center. Got a city-related question/concern? Stop by and talk with her. (2801 SW Thistle)

MIKEY MIKE THE RAD SCIENTIST … talks about nature with kids 2-10 at High Point Library, 11:30 am. No preregistration required; free – details in our calendar listing. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

SUMMER CONCERTS AT HIAWATHA: Tonight’s the second of six free Thursday night concerts on the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center, brought to you by the Admiral Neighborhood Association, with co-sponsors including WSB. As previewed here last night, Nick Drummond and Friends will take the stage tonight at 6:30 pm – bring a chair/blanket/picnic dinner and enjoy music until ~8 pm. This morning’s drizzly weather is forecast to clear up long before showtime. (2700 California SW, Walnut side)

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: As previewed here last night, WSTC talks with the Northwest Seaport Alliance about Port of Seattle truck backups and related issues; the agenda also includes a discussion of last month’s light-rail-routing workshop. All welcome. 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

‘CHASING ICE’: The West Seattle Democratic Women invite you to a screening of “Chasing Ice” during their 6 pm monthly meeting at the West Seattle Golf Course. Too late if you haven’t RSVP’d for dinner, but you can RSVP for dessert and coffee/tea to cover the per-attendee room charge – info is in our calendar listing. (4600 35th SW)

AND THERE’S MORE … on our complete-calendar page, which also explains how to send us YOUR event info!